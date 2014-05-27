NBC Restructures Scripted Department

On the heels of its first TV Season victory in the adults 18-49 demo in more than a decade, NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke announced a restructuring of its scripted department.

The new structure will combine development and current operations under two programing divisions – comedy and drama. Pearlena Igbokwe (formerly head of drama series development) will assume the title of executive VP of drama programming, while Vernon Sanders (formerly head of current programming) will be executive VP of comedy programming.

Tal Rabinowitz (pictured), who had lead comedy development since 2011, will leave the company.

“I’m excited about this new structure because I believe it will strengthen our programming by essentially eliminating the often difficult handoff going from the development of a new show into the current process,” said Salke. “I also want to thank Tal Rabinowitz, who has been an invaluable comedy resource for us during the rebuilding of this network, for her passion and dedication to this company for the past three years.”