Menounos Signs Overall Deal With E!

Extra host Maria Menounos has signed an overall deal with E!, the network announced Thursday.

Under the agreement, Menounos will serve as host of a new one-hour entertainment-news program, Untold With Maria Menounos. She will also join the Live From E! series and contribute to the network’s specials. E! will have first-look rights for projects from Menounos’ Underman/Omegagirl Productions.

“As we continue to expand E!'s dynamic news programming line-up, we’re so excited to have Maria join the E! team to help drive the growth and expansion of E! as the global entertainment news leader,” said Cyndi McClellan, president, network strategy and E! News for E! “With her undeniable charisma and deep industry relationships, Maria has a huge fan following as one of the premiere entertainment news personalities in Hollywood today.”

The length of the agreement was not disclosed.

Prior to hosting Extra, Menounos reported for NBC Nightly News, Today, and Access Hollywood. She is featured in the Oxygen reality series Chasing Maria Menounos.

On Wednesday, E! announced that it had extended its overall deal with E! News anchor and on-air personality Giuliana Rancic.