N.Y. State Broadcasters Conference Inducts Francesa, Glickman

The New York State Broadcasters Association will induct six into its Hall of Fame in June. Radio broadcaster John Cooper, Syracuse TV veteran Nancy Duffy, WFAN radio host Mike Francesa, legendary sportscaster Marty Glickman, former WIVB Buffalo general manager Chris Musial and WPIX New York correspondent/host Marvin Scott will be honored at the Broadcasters Association event in New York City June 12-13.

“Generation Competition” is the theme and the Waldorf Astoria is the setting. Senator Charles Schumer will be feted as New Yorker of the Year and Norah O’Donnell, cohost on CBS This Morning, is the association’s Broadcaster of the Year.

Faith Jenkins, host of court show Judge Faith, which premiers next fall, will emcee the dinner June 12 and Grammy-winning country artist Kacey Musgraves will perform.

Various other speakers, including digital media expert Douglas Rushkoff, and sessions fill out the program.