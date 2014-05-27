Television Academy Promotes McIntyre to President & COO

The Television Academy on Tuesday promoted Maury McIntyre to president and COO.

McIntyre, who will oversee the Academy staff, fills the position that had been vacant since the April death of former president and COO Lucy Hood.

He will report to TV Academy chairman Bruce Rosenblum and Foundation chairman Jerry Petry.

"Maury is a dynamic executive whose vision and experience has propelled the Academy into the future," said Rosenblum. "Equally important, Maury stepped up during a very difficult time for the Academy to not only lead the staff, but ensure that our membership and organization continued business as usual."

McIntyre joined the TV Academy in March 2013 as VP of digital. Prior to joining the TV Academy, McIntyre was most recently VP of programming and editorial for Disney Interactive. He also held senior positions with Tokyopop and Twentieth Century Fox.