CBS Sports Names Tracy Wolfson Lead NFL Reporter

CBS Sports is bringing back the sideline reporter on a full time basis for its NFL coverage, adding Tracy Wolfson to its lead broadcast team with Jim Nantz and Phil Simms.

Wolfson, who served the same role for CBS’ SEC college football games on Saturdays, will work all Thursday Night Football games and certain Sunday afternoon contests.

"During the past 10 years as the lead college football reporter, Tracy has become one of the most respected reporters in the industry,” said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus. “We are excited for Tracy to bring the same tenacity and quality in reporting that she has shown on the SEC sidelines and NCAA basketball courtside to the NFL.”

Wolfson also worked on CBS and Turner Sports’ coverage of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, as well as TNT’s NBA coverage.