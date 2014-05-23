Preston Named Executive Editor, CNN Politics

Mark Preston, political director at CNN, has been named executive editor, CNN Politics.

He will oversee political events including debates, as well as continue to cover the campaigns and polling and be an on-air analyst on primary and election coverage.

Preston has been political director since 2011. He joined the network as political editor in 2005. Before that he was a senior staff writer at Roll Call and a correspondent for States News Service.

“Mark’s relationships in the political world are among the strongest in journalism and we look forward to Mark leveraging these connections as he organizes events and reports on the upcoming campaign," said Sam Feist, senior VP and Washington Bureau Chief.