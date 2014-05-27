Banijay Hires Endemol’s Baumgard as Chief Creative Officer

Caroline Baumgard, former executive VP of development for Endemol USA, has been named chief creative officer of Banijay Studios North America, the company announced Tuesday.

Baumgard will report to Banijay Studios North America CEO and Banijay Group president David Goldberg, who joined Banijay in April after serving as Endemol USA CEO.

Baumgard will be tasked with developing new English-language content for Banijay’s new North America venture.

“For more than twelve years, Caroline’s skills and expertise in identifying and creating potential future hits were a key driving force in the growth of Endemol USA,” Goldberg said. “I’m delighted to be able to work with Caroline to do it all over again with Banijay Studios North America.”