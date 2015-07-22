Fates Roundup, July 21, 2015

Below is a compilation of the latest moves in the industry.

Turner Broadcasting's TNT and TBS have expanded their creative development and production teams. Joey Chavez is joining the company as senior VP of original programming for TNT, while Thom Hinkle has been elevated to senior VP of original programming for TBS. Robin Pelleck has been upped to VP of digital content for TNT and TBS original programming, and Meredith Zamsky is joining as VP of production for TNT.

Miley Cyrus is set to host the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 30. The entertainer, who has raised eyebrows for her raunchy and often bizarre performances, announced the news July 20 on Twitter. She won the moon man for Video of the Year in 2014 for "Wrecking Ball."

Simulmedia has promoted John Piccone to chief strategy officer. Piccone, the former chief revenue officer who has also served as VP, sales and senior VP, sales since joining the company in 2010, will oversee the communication and development of Simulmedia’s U.S. commercial strategy and expansion abroad.

SAG-AFTRA announced July 20 that the SAG Life Achievement Award will go to comedian, actress and author Carol Burnett. The 52nd recipient of the award, she will receive it on Jan. 20 at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, simulcast on TNT and TBS.

Jared Sher has been upped to senior VP at 21st Century Fox. Sher, based in Washington, had been VP and associate general counsel, advising Fox on regulatory issues. In-house with Fox since 2012, Sher advised the company previously as a lawyer with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

Veteran Viacom exec Casey Patterson has formed new entertainment company Casey Patterson Entertainment and signed a new multi-year deal with Viacom. The venture, which will focus on developing and producing live comedy, music and variety programming, with shows like Spike’s Lip Sync Battle already on the roster.

CBS Radio has elevated Scott Herman to chief operating officer. Herman, the executive VP, operations since November 2007 and CBS Radio New York market manager for the last year, will lead local operations across the division’s 117 stations in major markets and continue to report to CBS Radio president Andre Fernandez.

DRTV, digital media, and brand advertising agency Kre8 Media has elevated Eureka Vanterpool to senior VP, operations. Vanterpool, previously the director of client services, will be responsible for an assortment of tasks, including in operations, information systems, new business coordination and agency promotion and communications.

Multiscreen video software and digital advertising specialist SeaChange announced July 17 that Steve Craddock would serve as chairman of the board and CTO Shiva Patibanda was departing. Craddock succeeds former chairman Tom Olson, who will remain on the SeaChange board.

The new ABC affiliates board chairman is Emily Barr. The president and CEO of Graham Media Group, Barr takes over for WFAA Dallas president and general manager Michael Devlin. Barr spent 15 years at WLS Chicago, including a stint as general manager.

Starz has hired Jeffrey A. Hirsch as president of global marketing and product planning. Hirsch, who had been serving as executive VP and chief marketing officer of residential services at Time Warner Cable since 2011, will supervise development of new Starz products and services for current and prospective distributors.

Nominations for the 67th Primetime Emmys were announced July 16. HBO’s Game of Thrones and Amazon’s Transparent were the most nominated drama and comedy series, nabbing 24 and 11 nominations, respectively. HBO received the most nods (124) of any network. Netflix led on the digital side with 34. Amazon tallied 12 nominations.

NBCUniversal has upped Ari Perler to senior VP, research and strategy, NBCUniversal Television and New Media Distribution, U.S. and Canada. Perler, who joined NBCU in 2008, will supervise all research functions associated with licensing of Universal TV series and films to cable, SVOD and emerging non-linear platforms.

The Writers Guilds of America, West (WGAW) and East (WGAE) announced that the 68th annual Writers Guild Awards will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016 at simultaneous ceremonies in New York and L.A. In addition, the Comedy/Variety Series category has been split into two: Comedy/Variety Talk Series and Comedy/Variety Sketch Series.

Cox Media Group has tapped Kim Guthrie as executive VP of national ad platforms and president of its TV rep firm CoxReps. Taking Guthrie’s place as executive VP of radio and CMG research is Bill Hendrich, while Marian Pittman will serve as CMG’s new executive VP of digital strategy.

The Kennedy Center Honors announced their 2015 honorees on July 15. Rock band Eagles, singer-songwriter Carole King, filmmaker George Lucas, actress and singer Rita Moreno, conductor Seiji Ozawa and actress and Broadway star Cicely Tyson will be recognized during gala on Dec. 6, to be broadcast on CBS Dec. 29

Jim Ogle has resigned from his post as general manager of WIBW Topeka, the Gray TV-owned station he has run since 2006. Ogle, who moved to Topeka following a stint as WKYT Lexington’s news director, led WIBW to the state association’s “Station of the Year” honor several times.

Barclays Center, which opened its Los Angeles office July 15, announced that it had hired Paola Palazzo as VP of entertainment industry relations and event development. Palazzo, who will be based in the new Century City office, will focus mainly on the music industry but also will be involved in the arena’s sports properties.

BBC Worldwide North America announced July 15 the hiring of Dawn Williamson as senior VP, advertising sales, and Tim Wastney as VP, advertising sales. Williamson was formerly general sales manager at iHeartMedia, while Wastney was VP of global business intelligence for BBC Advertising.

Marlene Sanders, a pioneer of TV news, died July 14. She was 84. Sanders, who worked with ABC News in the 1960s, became the first woman to anchor a network evening newscast when she filled in for Ron Cochran. She served as a documentary correspondent/producer at CBS News from 1978-87, winning three Emmys.

Online video business builder Piksel has named Jared Timmins as senior VP commercial, Americas. Timmins, who has more than 10 years of media technology experience, will be tasked with helping to enhance online video results for clients.