SeaChange Names Board Chairman as CTO Departs

Multiscreen video software and digital advertising specialist SeaChange revealed some high-level shuffling Friday, announcing Steve Craddock has been named chairman of the board and the departure of SeaChange CTO Shiva Patibanda.

Craddock, who last served as senior VP of technology and is late of Bell Atlantic, replaces former chairman Tom Olson, who will remain on the SeaChange board. Craddock’s tenure as board chairman became effective July 15. Craddock, who retired from Comcast in 2008, joined the SeaChange board in 2012.

Patibanda, formerly CTO and GM of in-home products, joined SeaChange when the company acquired middleware company VividLogic in 2010. At SeaChange, Patibanda was responsible for the development of the company’s Nucleus video gateway software, which supports the Reference Design Kit, the preintegrated software stack for IP-only and hybrid QAM-IP devices that’s being managed by Comcast, Time Warner Cable and Liberty Global.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.