Carol Burnett to Receive SAG Life Achievement Award

Comedian, actress and author Carol Burnett will be honored with the SAG Life Achievement Award, SAG-AFTRA announced Monday.

Burnett will receive the award at the 22nd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be simulcast on TNT and TBS on Jan. 30.

The award is given annually to an actor who “fosters the ‘finest ideals of the acting profession.’”

The Carol Burnett Show star will be 52nd recipient of the award.

“Carol Burnett is a creative dynamo and a comedic genius. She embodies the generosity and courage that the greatest actors use in creating enduring and memorable characters. From her heartbreakingly hilarious Starlet O’Hara to the adorably inept Eunice and alarmingly funny Miss Hannigan, Carol has delighted and inspired millions of viewers and thousands of comedic actors,” said SAG-AFTRA president Ken Howard. “She took risks as a performer and through her courage, encouraged fellow actors to try new things and always, always reach for the sky. Her innate love of actors led to the creation of an ensemble cast that made The Carol Burnett Show a masterpiece of variety programming."