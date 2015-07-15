WGA Announces 2016 Writers Guild Awards Date, Changes to Categories

The Writers Guilds of America, West (WGAW) and East (WGAE) have announced the date of the 2016 Writers Guild Awards as well as changes to some categories’ eligibility criteria.

The 68th annual Writers Guild Awards will be presented on Saturday, Feb. 13, 2016 at simultaneous ceremonies at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza Hotel in Los Angeles and the Edison Ballroom in New York.

Like the Emmys, the WGA has split the Comedy/Variety (Including Talk) Series category into two separate categories: Comedy/Variety Talk Series and Comedy/Variety Sketch Series. In addition, “Limited series” will now be included within the Long Form–Original and Long Form–Adapted categories. The WGA defines a limited series (including miniseries) as “at least two but not more than 13 episodes with a total running time of at least three broadcast or exhibition hours that is based on a single theme or story line which is resolved within the piece.”

