Primetime Emmys: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Transparent' Lead Noms

West Hollywood, Calif. — The Emmy love was spread around Thursday during the 67th Primetime Emmy Nominations.

HBO’s Game of Thrones and Amazon’s Transparent were the most nominated drama and comedy series with 24 and 11 nominations, respectively. Thrones was joined in the outstanding drama series category by AMC's Better Call Saul, PBS' Downton Abbey, Showtime’s Homeland, Netflix’s House of Cards, AMC’s Mad Men, Netlfix’s Orange Is the New Black, which was nominated in the comedy series category last year but due to rule changes was no longer eligible for that category. Transparent was joined by FX's Louie, ABC's Modern Family, NBC's Parks & Recreation, HBO's Silicon Valley, Netflix's newcomer Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and HBO's Veep.

Premium cabler HBO took away the most nominations of any network with 124, while on the digital side Netflix had the most with 34, up from 31 in 2014. Amazon burst onto the scene, though, with 12.

After wrapping its final season earlier this year, AMC’s Mad Men nabbed 11 nominations, which included lead actor and actress recognition for Jon Hamm and Elisabeth Moss. Also nominated for lead actor were Kyle Chandler for Netflix’s Bloodline, Jeff Daniels for HBO’s The Newsroom, Bob Odenkirk for AMC’s Better Call Saul, Liev Schreiber for Showtime’s Ray Donovan and Kevin Spacey for Netflix’s House of Cards. Moss was joined in the lead actress in a drama series category by Claire Danes for Showtime’s Homeland, Viola Davis for ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder, Taraji P. Henson for Fox’s Empire, surprise nominee Tatiana Maslany for BBC America’s Orphan Black and Robin Wright for Netflix’s House of Cards. Last year’s outstanding drama actress winner, Julianna Margulies (CBS’ The Good Wife), was noticeably absent from the list.

Edie Falco nabbed her 12th lead actress nomination, tying Angela Lansbury for the most noms in the category (drama and comedy combined). Falco, who grabbed her nom for comedy Showtime’s Nurse Jackie, was joined by Lisa Kudrow for HBO’s The Comeback, Julia Louis-Dreyfus for HBO’s Veep, Amy Poehler for NBC’s Parks and Recreation, and surprise noms for Amy Schumer for Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer and Lily Tomlin for Netflix’s Grace and Frankie.

On the lead actor in a comedy series side, Anthony Anderson (ABC’s black-ish) made an unexpected appearance on the nomination list. Also nominated were Louis C.K. for FX’s Louie, Don Cheadle for Showtime’s House of Lies, Will Forte for Fox’s freshman The Last Man on Earth, Matt LeBlanc for Showtime’s Episodes, William H. Macy for Showtime’s Shameless and Jeffrey Tambor for Amazon’s Transparent.

Among limited series (previously referred to as miniseries), ABC’s American Crime, FX’s Amerian Horror Story: Freak Show, HBO’s Olive Kitteridge, SundanceTV’s The Honorable Woman, PBS’s Wolf Hall made it in the category.

The outstanding limited series’ leads were joined by TV movie actors. Top male actor noms were Adrien Brody for History’s Houdini, Ricky Gervais for Netflix’s Derek Special, Timothy Hutton for ABC’s American Crime, Richard Jenkins for HBO’s Olive Kitteridge, David Oyelowo for HBO’s Nightingale and Mark Rylance for PBS’ Wolf Hall. On the lead actress side, the nominees are Maggie Gyllenhaal for SundanceTV’s The Honorable Woman, Felicity Huffman for ABC’s American Crime, Jessica Lange for FX’s American Horror Story: Freak Show, Queen Latifah for HBO’s Bessie, Frances McDormand for HBO’s Olive Kitteridge, Emma Thompson for PBS’ Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Live From Lincoln Center).

The nominees are:

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Downton Abbey (PBS)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

Homeland (Showtime)

House of Cards (Netflix)

Mad Men (AMC)

Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

Outstanding Comedy Series

Louie (FX)

Modern Family (ABC)

Parks & Recreation (NBC)

Silicon Valley (HBO)

Transparent (Amazon)

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Veep (HBO)

Outstanding Limited Series

American Crime (ABC)

Amerian Horror Story: Freak Show (FX)

Olive Kitteridge (HBO)

The Honorable Woman (SundanceTV)

Wolf Hall (PBS)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Colbert Report (Comedy Central)

The Daily Show With Jon Stewart (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With Jon Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With David Letterman (CBS)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)

Outstanding Reality-Competition Series

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Dancing With the Stars (ABC)

Project Runway (Lifetime)

So You Think You Can Dance (Fox)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Kyle Chandler for Netflix’s Bloodline

Jeff Daniels for HBO’s The Newsroom

Jon Hamm for AMC’s Mad Men

Bob Odenkirk for AMC’s Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber for Showtime’s Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey for Netflix’s House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Claire Danes for Showtime’s Homeland

Viola Davis for ABC’s How to Get Away With Murder

Taraji P. Henson for Fox’s Empire

Tatiana Maslany for BBC America’s Orphan Black

Elisabeth Moss for AMC’s Mad Men

Robin Wright for Netflix’s House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson for ABC’s black—ish

Louis C.K. for FX’s Louie

Don Cheadle for Showtime’s House of Lies

Will Forte for Fox’s The Last Man on Earth

Matt LeBlanc for Showtime’s Episodes

William H. Macy for Showtime’s Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor for Amazon’s Transparent

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Edie Falco fro Showtime’s Nurse Jackie

Lisa Kudrow for HBO’s The Comeback

Julia Louis-Dreyfus for HBO’s Veep

Amy Poehler for NBC’s Parks and Recreation

Amy Schumer for Comedy Central’s Inside Amy Schumer

Lily Tomlin for Netflix’s Grace and Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie

Adrien Brody for History’s Houdini

Ricky Gervais for Netflix’s Derek Special

Timothy Hutton for ABC’s American Crime

Richard Jenkins for HBO’s Olive Kitteridge

David Oyelowo for HBO’s Nightingale

Mark Rylance for PBS’ Wolf Hall

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie

Maggie Gyllenhaal for SundanceTV’s The Honorable Woman

Felicity Huffman for ABC’s American Crime

Jessica Lange for FX’s American Horror Story: Freak Show

Queen Latifah for HBO’s Bessie

Frances McDormand for HBO’s Olive Kitteridge

Emma Thompson for PBS’ Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (Live From Lincoln Center)

For the full list of nominees go to: http://www.emmys.com/awards/nominees-winners

The 67th Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the L.A. Live’s Microsoft Theater.