WIBW Topeka GM Ogle Resigns

Jim Ogle, general manager of WIBW Topeka since 2006, has resigned. Gray TV-owned WIBW is a CBS affiliate and major market leader in DMA No. 136.

The Topeka Capital-Journal previously reported Ogle’s resignation. The paper paints the picture of a dedicated local broadcaster who led the station to the state association’s “Station of the Year” honor several times, and who was deeply involved in the community, serving on several boards.

Ogle moved to Topeka after a stint as news director at WKYT Lexington.

A station spokesperson did not offer a reason for Ogle’s departure.