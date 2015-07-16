Starz Taps Jeffrey Hirsch as President of Global Marketing, Product Planning

Starz announced Thursday it has hired Jeffrey A. Hirsch for the created position of president of global marketing and product planning.

Hirsch will report to Starz CEO Chris Albrecht and will oversee development of new Starz products and services for current and prospective distributors, domestic and abroad. He will also work in coordination with strategy, distribution, marketing and product teams to optimize worldwide sales and revenue growth, as well as increase awareness through original programming.

“Jeff’s experience as a successful cable operator with one of our largest distributors, and his talents in marketing, product development and planning, sales, and operations, make him a great addition to our executive ranks,” said Albrecht.

Hirsch previously served as executive VP and chief marketing officer of residential services at Time Warner Cable since 2011. He joined Time Warner Cable in 1999 and has served in various roles.