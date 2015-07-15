Eagles, Carole King, George Lucas Among Kennedy Center Honors

The Kennedy Center Honors announced their 2015 honorees on Wednesday, recognizing rock band Eagles, singer-songwriter Carole King, filmmaker George Lucas, actress and singer Rita Moreno, conductor Seiji Ozawa and actress and Broadway star Cicely Tyson.

The recipients, honored for their lifetime contributions to American culture through performing arts, will be seated with President and Mrs. Obama at the Kennedy Center Opera House during the gala performance taping on Dec. 6. CBS will broadcast the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on Dec. 29 at 9 p.m.

“The Kennedy Center Honors recognizes the extraordinary and unparalleled talents of individuals whose impact and genius have left an indelible mark on civilization,” said Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein. “Quite simply, our Honorees represent the voices, soundtracks and stories of our personal lives and memories.”

“When I look at this year’s outstanding slate of Honorees, I am struck by a powerful common theme – artists as history-makers, artists who defy both convention and category,” said Kennedy Center president Deborah F. Rutter. “Each Honoree and their career-spanning achievements exemplify a rare quality of artistic bravery. They have pushed the limits of their gifts as musicians, actors and storytellers to inspire generations of Americans and those around the world. Their individual paths to excellence are inspirational and their contributions to the fabric of American culture are equally permanent and timeless.”

Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss of White Cherry Entertainment will executive produce the special.