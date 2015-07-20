Sher Upped at 21st Century Fox

Jared Sher, VP and associate general counsel for 21st Century Fox has been named senior VP.

Sher, based in Washington, advises Fox on regulatory issues, including representing it before the FCC.

He reports to Ellen Agress, senior VP and deputy general counsel. Sher has been in-house with Fox since 2012, having previously advised the company as a lawyer with Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom.

“Jared has distinguished himself with the outstanding policy counsel he provides for our domestic broadcast and cable business and we are pleased to recognize his many valuable contributions to our organization,” said Agress in announcing the promotion.