Cox Media Group Announces Leadership Changes

Cox Media Group (CMG) has named Kim Guthrie its executive VP of national ad platforms and president of its TV rep firm CoxReps. Bill Hendrich will succeed Guthrie as executive VP of radio and CMG Research, while Marian Pittman is CMG's new executive VP of digital strategy.

"We are fortunate to have proven, talented and inspirational leaders within CMG that we can tap for critical positions throughout the company," said CMG president Bill Hoffman.

Jim Monahan, president of CoxReps, has announced his retirement after 35 years with the company. "Thanks to Jim's leadership, CoxReps is now the country's major advertising rep firm representing 350 television station clients," said Hoffman. "We will miss Jim's passion for the business and spirit and wish him all the best in his next, great life adventure."

A former anchor, Guthrie will oversee all of CMG's television advertising platform businesses, including CoxReps, Videa and Gamut. "Kim's job driving results in the radio division stands as testimony to that, and she has wonderful cross-over skills that apply to any of our Cox businesses," said Hoffman.

Hendrich, the new executive VP of radio and CMG Research, joined CMG Radio in 1996. "Bill's leadership will ensure a seamless transition to keep our radio brands informing, inspiring, entertaining and helping to improve the communities we serve,” said Hoffman.

Digital executive VP Pittman's division will also include CMG's Digital Content Desk, Fans First Media and the Washington (D.C.) News Bureau. "Marian's background has been dedicated to standing up great TV news brands, and she has a keen sense of and an entrepreneurial spirit for harnessing new technology to help CMG develop and deliver our content," said Hoffman.