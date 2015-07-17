Emily Barr Named ABC Affiliates Board Chairperson

Emily Barr, Graham Media Group president and CEO, is the new ABC affiliates board chairman. She succeeded Michael Devlin, WFAA Dallas president and general manager, the handoff taking place at the ABC affiliates meeting in May.

Prior to taking on the top job at Graham Media Group, as the former Post-Newsweek stations are known, Barr was a respected general manager in the ABC-owned group, including a long stint atop WLS Chicago. Prior to her 15-year run at WLS, she was president and general manager at ABC-owned WTVD Raleigh-Durham.

That ABC experience serves her well in her new role.

“After so many years working at ABC and for several ABC affiliates earlier in my career, I am delighted to have the opportunity to represent the affiliate body as we navigate the myriad issues facing us as broadcasters,” she told B&C.