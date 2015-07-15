Fates Roundup, July 14, 2015

Below is a compilation of the latest moves in the industry.

John Hurley is set to retire from his position as president and general manager of KTVQ Billings, Mont. Dec. 31. Hurley, who has spent more than 40 years in television, including five leading the Cordillera Communications-owned CBS affiliate, is retiring to spend more time with his family and doing outdoor activities.

One World Sports has tapped Rachel Gary as director of media strategy and communications. Gary, who served as director of communications for the 2014 Special Olympics USA Games, will supervise all of the independent sports network’s communications strategies, including developing and implementing an integrated media plan to build awareness.

Participant Media announced July 13 that COO Jeff Ivers will depart from his post at the end of July. Ivers, who joined Participant in 2004 as CFO, has been serving as COO since 2009.

TV One announced July 13 the appointment of Angelique Mais as VP creative services. Mais, who was previously creative director, brand creative for A&E Networks FYI and LMN, will lead TV One’s on-air brand promotion strategy, intended to increase brand awareness, tune-in and ratings.

TiVo has hired Frank Foster as senior VP and general manager of its TiVo Research and Analytics subsidiary. Foster, formerly the president and general manager of Comcast’s Crossbeam Media, will lead TiVo Research’s strategic development, finding research and analytics solutions, measuring audience and advertising programmatically.

Cat Deeley will present the nominations for the 67th Emmy Awards July 16, joining actress Uzo Aduba. The host of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance, Deeley replaces John Stamos, who was originally slated to present but backed out due to a scheduling conflict. Fox will air the 67th Emmy Awards Sept. 20 at 8 p.m.

Riedel Communications announced July 7 the hiring of Peter Robberechts as sales manager for Belgium. Robberechts, previously manager for the Outside Broadcast NV Mediasense Division, will be responsible for product, marketing and project management strategy in addition to maintaining and advancing new and existing sales channels.

KGO San Francisco has hired Brandon Carleton as VP of broadcast and digital technology. Carleton had been assistant director of engineering at sister KABC Los Angeles, which he joined in 2004 as engineering project manager.

Bill Bradley has been tapped as general manager of Sinclair-owned CBS affiliate WHP in the Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York market. Bradley, the director of sales at Sinclair's WWMT Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo since 2008, will have oversight of WLYH, the CW station owned by Howard Stirk Holdings and programmed by Sinclair.

Brooke Spectorsky, a senior VP for Gannett Broadcasting, responsible for syndicated programming, has retired. Spectorsky served as general manager of WKYC Cleveland for more than 17 years until stepping down in December when his wife Micki Byrnes took over.

James Meyer has been unanimously elected as independent chairman of Rovi Corp.’s board of directors, effective July 7. Meyer has served as CEO of SiriusXM since December 2012. Rovi is a maker of interactive program guides and supplier of metadata services.

ESPN announced July 8 that it will not renew Keith Olbermann’s contract, set to end July 31. The outspoken Olbermann, who anchored SportsCenter in ESPN’s early days before contentiously leaving in 1997, returned to the network in August 2013 to host the ESPN2 late-night series Olbermann. ESPN said the show will end sometime this month.

Twentieth Century Fox Television has named Carolyn Cassidy the new head of current programming. She succeeds Jeffrey Glaser, who is leaving the studio to pursue new opportunities. Cassidy, who joined the studio in 2009 as VP, comedy series, was upped to senior VP of the department four years later.