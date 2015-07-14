Hurley to Retire from KTVQ Billings GM Post

John Hurley will retire from his president/general manager position at KTVQ Billings (Montana) as of Dec. 31, wrapping up more than 40 years in television, and five atop Cordillera Communications-owned KTVQ.

“It has been a great ride, and I’m especially fortunate to conclude at a market-leading and highly-respected station like KTVQ,” said Hurley. “Cordillera has provided resources and people to allow Q-2 and our other Montana stations to fulfill their mission of local news and community service. The dedicated people here are a privilege and pleasure to work with and I’ll certainly miss them.”

Hurley told B&C he’ll spend more time with family and enjoy “great Montana activities” such as fishing, hunting and skiing.

KTVQ is a CBS affiliate with The CW on a subchannel, and a major market leader.

“John has further strengthened the position of Q-2 in Eastern Montana during his tenure and his many contributions leave a lasting legacy at the station,” said Cordillera president Terry Hurley. “His strong leadership and commitment to his employees and the communities KTVQ serves will be sorely missed. Cordillera and I will miss John and we wish him a long and happy retirement.”