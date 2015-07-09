James Meyer Elected Chairman of Rovi

Rovi Corp., a maker of interactive program guides and supplier of metadata services, announced Wednesday that SiriusXM CEO James Meyer was unanimously elected as independent chairman of Rovi’s board of directors, effective July 7.

Meyer’s election comes almost two months after activist investor Engaged Capital was successful in winning two board seats at Rovi while also ousting former Rovi board chairman Andrew Ludwick in a proxy battle. Tom Carson, Rovi’s president and CEO, has been serving as Rovi’s chairman on an interim basis.

Meyer has been CEO of SiriusXM since December 2012, and previously served in various executive capacities at Thomson Multimedia Corp.

