Carolyn Cassidy Named Head of Current Programming at 20th Century Fox TV

Twentieth Century Fox Television has named Carolyn Cassidy the new head of current programming, succeeding Jeffrey Glaser, who is leaving the studio.

Cassidy, who joined the studio in 2009 as VP, comedy series, was upped to senior VP of the department four years later. She has shephereded such shows as New Girl, Last Man Standing, ABC's Fresh Off the Boat and the upcoming series The Grinder. Her new title will be senior VP of current programming.

The announcement was made by 20th Century Fox TV president of creative affairs Jonnie Davis, to whom Cassidy will report.

“[W]e have identified an incredibly strong successor in Carolyn Cassidy, who has been a tremendous asset to our comedy development efforts,” Davis said. “She’s as smart and strategic as she is passionate about our series, and we think under her strong leadership and oversight, our current shows—which are the studio’s lifeblood—will continue to thrive and grow.”

Glaser, the executive VP of current programming since February of 2014, had been senior VP of the department since its creation in 2003. He is leaving to pursue new opportunities, but will stay on as a consultant during the transition.

“Jeffrey has been an extraordinary contributor to the success of this company, and he will be deeply missed,” Davis said. “As he explores his next career options, he will always have an open door at this studio. And we’re pleased and grateful that he will serve as a consultant on many of our series.”

“I’ve had a great experience working with such talented colleagues and extraordinary writers, producers and directors during my nearly two decades at 20th, and now is the right time to take on a new creative challenge,” Glaser added. “I am grateful to everyone at the studio, particularly Dana Walden and Gary Newman, for all the opportunities they have given me. To have worked on so many of television’s most iconic shows has been a real thrill, and I’ve learned and grown so much. I look forward to the next chapter.”

Walden and Newman, the longtime 20th Century Fox TV chiefs, took the reigns of Fox Broadcasting last summer but still have studio operations under their purview.