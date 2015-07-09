Bill Bradley Named WHP Harrisburg GM

Bill Bradley has been named general manager of Sinclair-owned CBS affiliate WHP in the Harrisburg-Lancaster-Lebanon-York market. The job includes oversight of WLYH, the CW station that is owned by Howard Stirk Holdings and programmed by Sinclair. Bradley was director of sales at Sinclair's WWMT Grand Rapids-Kalamazoo since 2008.

"We are excited to welcome Bill to the team at WHP and WLYH,” said Steve Marks, co-chief operating officer of Sinclair’s TV group, “where his successful leadership skills, broadcast and cable industry experience, and extensive sales and management experience will be an asset to these stations where he can continue his proven track record of growing market share and increasing revenues."

From 2004 to 2007, Bradley was director of sales at Comcast Spotlight in Grand Rapids. His local broadcast posts include VP and general manager at WBKI Louisville and director of sales at WMAR Baltimore.

"I look forward to working with the talented team of professionals in Harrisburg," said Bradley. "Our collective goal will be to enhance the stations' relationships with our viewers, our clients and the communities we serve through our on air products and our extensive array of digital and mobile capabilities."