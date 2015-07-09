KGO San Francisco Taps Carleton as VP of Broadcast and Digital Tech

Brandon Carleton has been named VP of broadcast and digital technology for KGO San Francisco, part of the ABC-owned group. Carleton had been assistant director of engineering at sister KABC Los Angeles. He joined the station in 2004 as engineering project manager.

“Brandon’s knowledge of broadcast and digital platforms makes him a terrific addition to the KGO leadership team, and the added bonus is Brandon is already part of the ABC Owned Station Group family,” said William Burton, president and general manager of KGO. “We’re very happy that he is joining the KGO staff, and look forward to working with him as we continue to inform and entertain Bay Area residents on all platforms.”

From 2003-2004, Carleton was director of engineering and operations for the NFL Network and, before that, was manager of studio engineering and operations at KABC.