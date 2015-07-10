Cat Deeley Added as Presenter for 67th Emmy Award Nominations

So You Think You Can Dance host Cat Deeley will join actress Uzo Aduba to present the nominations for the 67th Emmy Awards this Thursday. The Television Academy announced the news after John Stamos, who was originally slated to present, backed out due to a scheduling conflict.

Deeley, who is best known in the U.S as the host of the Fox reality series, has received four Emmy nominations for Outstanding Reality Host during her time with the program. More recently, Deeley has moved into scripted TV, starring opposite Tyler Labine in Deadbeat, a coproduction of Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment and Lionsgate. The show’s second season launched on Hulu on April 20, 2015.

The 67th Emmy Awards will air Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox. Actor and comedian Andy Samberg will host the event, while Don Mischer will serve as executive producer.