Participant COO Jeff Ivers to Exit

Participant Media COO Jeff Ivers will leave his post at the end of July, the company announced Monday.

Ivers joined Participant as CFO in 2004 before transitioning to his current role in 2009.

“It has been a tremendous privilege to be part of realizing Jeff Skoll’s vision for a global media company dedicated to entertainment that inspires change, but after a decade at Participant, I’m now looking forward to the next stage of my career,” Ivers said in a statement.

Variety was first to report of Ivers' exit.