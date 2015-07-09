Longtime WKYC Cleveland GM Spectorsky Retires

Brooke Spectorsky, longtime WKYC Cleveland general manager, has retired. Spectorsky was hired as a producer-director at WKYC after graduating from Kent State University in 1969, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. He was the station's general manager for more than 17 years.

Spectorsky stepped down as president and general manager in December, when his wife, Micki Byrnes, took over. He became senior VP for parent Gannett Broadcasting, responsible for syndicated programming, among other roles.

The veteran broadcaster received a send-off last month, reports the Plain Dealer, with a video tribute that included Gannett brass, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson, Cleveland Indians CEO Paul Dolan, NBC anchor Lester Holt, and comic Will Ferrell, of all people, who quipped, "I found your work to be shoddy."

Byrnes joined Gannett in 1997 as director of marketing and promotion for WKYC. She held a VP and station manager title at the Cleveland station prior to her promotion.