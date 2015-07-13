TiVo Names Head of Research & Analytics Unit

TiVo has tapped Frank Foster as senior VP and general manager of its TiVo Research and Analytics subsidiary.

Foster, to be based in the company's New York offices, will head up TiVo Research's strategic development in research and analytic solutions, audience measurement, data provisioning and programmatic advertising efforts.

He most recently was president and general manager of Crossbeam Media, a unit of Comcast, that focuses on TV, online and mobile advertising platforms. Foster also previously served as VP advanced media sales and planning at Comcast Spotlight, and was head of television advertising sales and television product development for AT&T AdWorks. Prior to AT&T, Foster was the CEO at EVAD Consulting and co-founder and president of television audience research pioneer, erinMedia. Foster also assisted in the sale of Cheetah Technologies to Acterna, and, before that, held sales and marketing positions at USRobotics.

