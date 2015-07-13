One World Taps Rachel Gary for Media Post

One World Sports named Rachel Gary director of media strategy and communications for the independent sports network.

Gary will oversee all of the network’s communications strategies including the creation and execution of an integrated media plan to build greater awareness of One World Sports, its programming and its executives. One World Sports, based in Stamford, Conn., is available in more than 30 million homes.

Gary has more than 20 years of experience leading publicity and marketing efforts in both the corporate and not-for-profit sectors. Most recently, she served as director of communications for the 2014 Special Olympics USA Games. Prior to that, she led media relations efforts for Clear Channel Entertainment, Women’s Sports Foundation, 16W Marketing, United Football League, TEST Football Academy and Parisi Speed Schools. Gary got her start in public relations serving as assistant media director for the Volvo International and Pilot Pen Tennis Tournaments in New Haven, Conn.

