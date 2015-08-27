Fates Roundup, Aug. 25, 2015

Below is a compilation of the latest moves in the industry.

Joy Behar is returning to ABC’s The View. Behar, one of the original cohosts of the daytime talk show, joins new panelists Candace Cameron Bure and Paula Faris along with moderator Whoopi Goldberg, Raven-Symoné and Michelle Collins.

Andy Kaplan, president of worldwide networks at Sony Pictures Television, has been elected chairman of the board at NATPE. Kaplan succeeds Jordan Levin, who had the position for four years. Kaplan supervises SPT's global cable and satellite TV networks and investments.

Poker Central has appointed Robert Gold to the role of senior VP, distribution. A veteran of Discovery Communication’s distribution operation for more than two decades, Gold will help secure and manage carriage for the network. He begins Sept. 14.

ThinkAnalytics has hired Rick Schiavinato as VP of sales and business development for Latin America. Schiavinato, who had been working in business development for Genesis Networks, will be responsible for spearheading sales and marketing for the multiplatform TV search and recommendations engine developer.

Erin McPherson has departed Maker Studios. McPherson, who joined Maker from Yahoo in November 2013, had been chief content officer at the Disney-owned network. A Maker spokesperson confirmed her exit and would not add specifics other than calling it a "mutual agreement" with the company.

Mark Sperling has joined ASCAP, The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, as senior VP, strategy and business development. Sperling, who had been an exec with New York boutique investment banking firm Allen & Co., will be asked to line up new alliances and partnerships for the music rights group. ASCAP has also started a new global customer service team that will manage support and customer inquiries. DeDe Burns will serve as VP, global customer services and lead the new centralized team.

Brandon Orr has moved to Local 12 News and the Weather Authority team at WKRC Cincinnati. A Kentucky Associated Press Award-winning meteorologist, formerly at WYMT-TV in Hazard, Ky., Orr will be on Good Morning Cincinnati on weekends

WUSF Public Media has appointed Mary Shedden to the position of news director, effective Aug. 28. Shedden, previously the editor of Health News Florida, a role that included editing daily products, leading investigations and producing breaking health news radio packages.

Former WCVB Boston director of sales Gerald J. McGavick, Jr. died Aug. 12. He was 82. A St. John’s University graduate, McGavick started his TV career as an NBC page working on The Tonight Show. After working as a salesman at TV rep firms, he landed at Metromedia TV Sales, where he eventually became VP, director of sales.

VFX producer Scott Coulter is the new VP and executive producer of visual effects at MastersFX. Coulter, who has more than three decades of experience in the field, is supervising daily operations on visual effects at MFX’s L.A. headquarters and leading character and creature design work for upcoming projects.

The CW’s Jane the Virgin took home the best primetime television comedy prize at the 30th Annual Imagen Awards Gala, while star Gina Rodriguez and costar Andrea Navedo won best TV actress and supporting actress, respectively.Law and Order: SVU was honored as the best TV drama. Hollywood icon Rita Moreno was the recipient of the Imagen Legacy Award

The Refinery AV has welcomed Josh Olson as its senior VP of theatrical and creative director. Olson, who has partnered with brands like Sony, 20th Century Fox and Warner Bros., will work on company growth initiatives and help come up with creative strategies for feature film, TV, multimedia and gaming clients.

Univision Local Media has elevated Leonardo Ruiz to VP, general manager of the Univision station in Salt Lake City, effective immediately. Ruiz, who joined Univision in 2007, will supervise all station operations including ad sales, marketing, news, production and promotions for KUTH Univision 32.

Turner Broadcasting System has added Marie Moore as VP of communications for TBS and TNT. Moore, previously IFC’s senior VP of public relations, will lead strategy for the nets’ expanding rosters of original programming and new projects within the digital sphere.

The Paley Center for Media revealed the members for its Los Angeles Board of Governors. They include Robert Greenblatt, NBC Entertainment chairman; Gary Newman, Fox Television Group chairman and CEO; Nina Tassler, chairman, CBS Entertainment; Michael Lombardo, president of programming, HBO; David Nevins, Showtime Networks president; and Doug Herzog, president of music and entertainment, Viacom.

Michelle Germano has been hired as news director at WTVD, the ABC Owned Station outlet in Raleigh-Durham. Germano, who begins in September, had been news director at Raycom’s KOLD Tucson for the last 12 years.

Will Keenan is leaving Endemol Beyond USA, where he has served as president since November 2013. Chief operating officer Adrian Sexton will serve as interim president. In addition, senior VP of creative Rico Martinez has renewed his contract; Leslie Morgan has been promoted to VP of programming; and senior VP of sales Jeff Browning’s purview now includes integrated marketing and social amplification.

Brooke Johnson is planning to retire from her position as president of Scripps Networks Interactive’s Food Network and Cooking Channel. Johnson, who has been with the company for more than 12 years, will act as a consultant to Scripps Networks through 2016.

Tim Geraghty has been named news director for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s WKRC Cincinnati. Geraghty, who had been senior director of news at Orlando cable net News 13, had previous stints at WTVJ Miami, WZZM Grand Rapids and KXTV Sacramento.

PBS NewsHour Weekend interim executive producer Scott E. Davis will take on the official title of executive producer, PBS NewsHour Weekend, effective immediately. Davis joined the WNET program last year.

John Hamlin, CMT’s senior VP of music events and talent for the last eight years, is launching his own company, Switched On Entertainment. Hamlin, who will continue serving as executive producer and showrunner on CMT’s music tentpoles and franchises, will be responsible for developing new series and events for the network.