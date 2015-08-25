SPT's Kaplan Elected NATPE Chairman

Sony Pictures Television’s Andy Kaplan has been elected NATPE’s chairman of the board, succeeding Jordan Levin, who served in that position for four years, said Rod Perth, president and CEO of NATPE||Content First.

Based in Culver City, Calif., Kaplan is president of worldwide networks at SPT, overseeing the company’s global cable and satellite television networks and investments, as well as broadband, video on demand and subscription video on demand services. Internationally, that includes SPT’s branded networks AXN, Sony Entertainment Television, Sony Channel, ANIMAX and ONE, as well as a portfolio of channels in India. He leads SPT’s overall global growth in Asia, Europe, Latin America and Africa.

Domestically, Kaplan is responsible for Sony Movie Channel as well as Cine Sony Television and digi-net getTV, and he’s responsible for SPT’s equity interest in multimedia entertainment company GSN. He also oversees Crackle, the studio’s multi-platform video network that’s available in 21 countries.

“I am honored that the board has elected me to lead this vital, relevant industry association and I look forward to working closely with Rod and our new COO JP Bommel,” said Kaplan in a statement.

“Andy’s extensive knowledge of the domestic and international TV and burgeoning VOD and subscription VOD markets, as well as the multi-platform online entertainment network space, will provide NATPE with an enormously valuable perspective as we further expand our global reach,” said Perth, also in a statement.

“I would be remiss if I did not acknowledge the extraordinary contributions Jordan Levin has made to NATPE. Jordan has contributed so much to our organization in terms of his time, wise counsel and dedication. We are extremely grateful to have had his leadership for so many years.”