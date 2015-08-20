Paley Center for Media Announces L.A. Board of Governors

The Paley Center for Media announced the members for its Los Angeles Board of Governors.

Members tied to broadcasting included NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt; Fox Television Group chairman and CEO Gary Newman; Ben Sherwood, cochairman, media networks, president of Disney/ABC Television Group; and Nina Tassler, chairman, CBS Entertainment.

Cable executives on the board included Starz CEO Chris Albrecht; Michael Lombardo, president of programming, HBO; Showtime Networks president David Nevins; and Doug Herzog, president of music and entertainment, Viacom.

Joining them are Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs; Hulu CEO Mike Hopkins; Steve Mosko, president of Sony Pictures Television; and Peter Roth, president and CCO of Warner Bros. Television Group.

Rounding out the group are Peter Benedek, founding partner, United Talent Agency; Carl Beverly, partner, Timberman/Beverly Productions; Stephen Davis, CCO, executive VP, Hasbro; Clifford W. Gilbert-Lurie, senior partner, Ziffren Brittenham LLP; Steve Lafferty, managing partner and head of TV,CAA; Dick Lippin, chairman & CEO, The Lippin Group; Fernando Pérez Gavilán, VP of Televisa International and Televisa Cine; Rick Rosen, founding partner and head of TV Department, WME Entertainment; and Philip W. Schuman, senior managing director, FTI Consulting.