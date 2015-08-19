Food Network’s Brooke Johnson to Retire

Brooke Johnson, president of Scripps Networks Interactive’s Food Network and Cooking Channel, is set to retire after over 12 years with the company.

Johnson will serve as a consultant to Scripps Networks through 2016.

Johnson joined Food Network in 2003 and oversaw the creation of programs such as Chopped, Cutthroat Kitchen, Food Network Star and Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives. The network also launched Food Network Magazine.

“I couldn't be more proud of everything that the team and talented chefs and hosts have created and accomplished together during my time here," said Johnson. "The timing was right for me to step back and enjoy the next phase of my life, but I leave with total confidence that Food Network and Cooking Channel will continue to grow and engage fans of these beloved brands for many years to come.”

Prior to Food Network, Johnson worked at A&E where she launched the Biography Channel and helped shape the History Channel.

Before that, she was program director at WABC New York, launching Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee.

Scripps will announce leadership plans for Food Network at a later date.