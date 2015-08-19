Will Keenan Steps Down as President of Endemol Beyond USA

Will Keenan is exiting Endemol Beyond USA, where he has served as president of the content network since November 2013.

Chief Operating Officer Adrian Sexton (pictured left) has been tapped as interim president, parent company Endemol Shine North America announced on Wednesday.

“I’m incredibly pleased with the team I assembled, honored to have worked with some of the best people in our industry and very excited to soon announce my next adventure,” said Keenan in a statement.

The company also announced additional executive moves for Endemol Beyond USA: Rico Martinez has renewed his contract as senior VP of creative; Leslie Morgan has been upped to VP of programming; and Jeff Browning, senior VP of sales, has added integrated marketing and social amplification to his purview.

The news came shortly after Endemol Beyound USA said it had inked a distribution deal to make the company's content available on video service Vessel.