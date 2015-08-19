Endemol Beyond USA Strikes Deal With Vessel

Endemol Beyond USA has inked a distribution agreement with video service Vessel.

The deal gives Vessel subscribers access to programming from ICON Network and videos from Drea de Matteo, Brittany Furlan, Andy Milonakis, Jessica Sanchez and Pitbull as well as upcoming content from the soon-to-launch Smasher network.

“As we grow out our premium brands like ICON and Smasher networks, we are also always looking for new premium distribution partners,” said Adrian Sexton, Endemol Beyond USA’s chief operating officer. “Vessel’s user experiences for both advertising and subscription models make them a perfect fit.”

Endemol Beyond USA content is also available on YouTube, Roku, TiVo, DailyMotion and Amazon Fire TV.