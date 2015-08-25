Joy Behar Returning to ‘The View’

Joy Behar will head back to ABC’s The View, it was announced on Tuesday.

The network also named Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure and Good Morning America Weekend coanchor Paula Faris panelists on season 19 of the talker.

The trio join moderator Whoopi Goldberg and previously announced cohosts Raven-Symoné and Michelle Collins.

“Just when I thought I was out, they pulled me back in,” said Behar, who was one of the show’s original panelists, serving as cohost from season 1-16. “Plus, Steve was getting tired of applauding every time I gave my opinion. But I’m happy to be back home. And I'm looking forward to sticking my two cents into the hot topics, especially now that Hillary and the Donald are in the spotlight.”

The daytime staple has struggled to find its footing recently with a revolving door of on-camera and behind-the-scenes personnel.

Most recently the show signed Brian Teta as co-executive producer alongside Bill Wolff, while in July The View saw Sarah de la O join as its first female director as well as the addition of Collins and the exit of panelist Rosie Perez.

“As The View embarks on a remarkable 19th season, I am extremely proud to see the legacy of smart and diverse women engaging in entertaining and thought-provoking conversation continue,” said Barbara Walters, creator and executive producer, in a statement