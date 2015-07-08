Michelle Collins to Join ABC’s ‘The View’

Comedian Michelle Collins is joining ABC’s The View as cohost.

Collins, who has appeared as a panelist before, will likely come on board full time during season 19 but will make appearances before the current season ends on Aug. 6.

An official announcement from ABC is expected to be made on the show soon.

The news came a day after it was revealed that cohost Rosie Perez will leave the show at the end of the current season to pursue acting full time.

Perez and Collins are the latest in a string of changes to the talker's panelists. In February, cohost Rosie O'Donnell announced that she was stepping away to spend more time with her family. O'Donnell's departure was followed not long after by the appointment of Raven-Symoné as a regular cohost.