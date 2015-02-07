Rosie O’Donnell to Exit ‘The View’

Rosie O’Donnell is once again stepping away from her chair on ABC’s The View, the network confirmed Friday evening.

O’Donnell’s last day as cohost will be next week. She is leaving the show to spend more time with family, following a split from wife Michelle Rounds.

“Rosie is an immensely talented star who comes in each and every morning brimming with ideas, excitement and passion for the show. When she told us that she wanted to exit The View, we respected and understood her desire to put her well-being and her family first,” ABC said in a statement. “We’re delighted she’s still part of the ABC family with upcoming guest appearances on The Fosters. And we know she’ll return to The View often with her unique point of view and updates on her work and her family."

The View premiered its 18th season in September with a redesigned set and logo, new executive producer, and mostly new panel of hosts. O’Donnell’s return to show as co-host—her first stint in the 2006-07 season—was announced in July, following news that cocreator Barbara Walters and two of her cohosts, Sherri Shepherd and Jenny McCarthy, would be departing. Bill Wolff, formerly of MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show, was named executive producer the following month, tapped to replace cocreator Bill Geddie.

In September, ABC announced that actress Rosie Perez and political consultant Nicole Wallace would join O’Donnell and returning moderator Whoopi Goldberg on the show’s panel of hosts.

O'Donnell's publicist, Cindi Berger, confirmed her departure from the View and split from Rounds. “I can confirm that Rosie and her wife Michelle split in November," Berger said. "Rosie has teens and an infant at home that need her attention. This has been a very stressful situation. She is putting her personal health and family first. ABC has been wonderfully understanding and supportive of her personal decision to leave The View. Next week will be her last.”

Perez had been the subject of recent reports suggesting that she would be fired from the show. Wallace, welcomed Perez back from a pre-arranged absence on Feb. 3, acknowledged and attempted to shoot down the speculation by greeting her with, “That's your seat girl.”

Page Six originally reported O’Donnell’s departure.

