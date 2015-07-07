Rosie Perez to Leave ‘The View’

Rosie Perez is leaving The View at the end of the current season, show executive producer Bill Wolff revealed in a memo to staff.

Perez, who is currently starring on Broadway in Larry David’s Fish in the Dark, is exiting to devote herself full time to acting.

The talker has seen a number of host moves lately. Most recently, Raven-Symoné came on board to fill the seat vacated by Rosie O'Donnell, who left the show earlier this year. Perez was even rumored to be on the verge of getting fired when she took a pre-arranged absence.

The View's 18th season bowed in September with a new set, logo and executive producer. Remaining panelists include Whoopi Goldberg, who is the only remaining original cohost, author and commentator Nicolle Wallace.

Read Wolff’s full note below:

Team,

Our friend Rosie Perez has decided to leave the show at the conclusion of this season to pursue full time her love for acting.

Stepping into the role of talk show host at the same time she has been starring on Broadway has been incredibly impressive. And beyond being an enormously talented performer, Rosie is a dedicated advocate who has brought passion and insight to the panel every day.

Rosie will always be a part of “The View” family, and we will welcome her back as a guest anytime to catch up. We’ll plan a proper send off for her in a few weeks, but in the meantime, please join me in thanking her for her great work on the show.

Bill