Teta Joins 'The View' as Co-Executive Producer

ABC has named Brian Teta the new co-executive producer of The View, joining Bill Wolff.

Teta comes to the show after 11 years working on CBS’ Late Show with David Letterman, where he was supervising producer. He also has previous daytime experience, having worked on such shows as Ricki Lake, The Montel Williams Show and Judge Hatchett.

ABC’s The View is entering its 19th season after experiencing quite a bit of turnover in the past year. Whoopi Goldberg remains as moderator and she will be joined this fall by Michelle Collins, Raven-Symone and Sherri Shepherd, who is returning to the program after leaving last summer.