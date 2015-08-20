ASCAP Centralizes Client Services

ASCAP has created a new global customer service team to handle support and customer inquiries.

Heading the new centralized team will be DeDe Burns as VP, global customer services, reporting to ASCAP COO Brian Roberts (not the Comcast exec). Burns had been VP, membership and strategic services. She is based in L.A.

“ASCAP’s goal is to establish a new standard for exceptional customer service support for songwriters, composers, music publishers and performing rights societies globally. The music rights business is more complex than ever and, as a result, we are working to proactively transform our operations and organizational structure in order to simplify the experience of working with ASCAP."

ASCAP licenses music to cable, broadcast, Internet, retail outlets, bars and restaurants and collects the royalties on behalf of its 540,000 members including songwriters, composers and publishers.