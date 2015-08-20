Germano Tapped for WTVD Raleigh-Durham News Director

Michelle Germano has been named news director at WTVD, the ABC Owned Station outlet in Raleigh-Durham. She starts in September and will report to Caroline Welch, president and general manager.

Germano comes from KOLD Tucson, where she’s been news director at the Raycom station for the past 12 years. KOLD has a shared services agreement with Tegna’s KMSB.

“The combination of Michelle’s experience with integrating the digital and broadcast workflows, along with her journalistic instincts and collaborative work style, are ideal when bringing someone new into such an incredibly strong newsroom,” said Welch. “I am thrilled to have Michelle join us.”

Prior to Tucson, Germano worked at KPRC Houston as a producer and in Corpus Christi as assistant news director and anchor.

"I am excited to be a part of such an esteemed and hardworking ABC 11 team,” she said. “The Eyewitness News team is top notch and delivers with integrity and respect for the community across all of its platforms."

Rob Elmore held the WTVD news director title prior to moving to KABC Los Angeles. Raleigh-Durham is DMA No. 25.