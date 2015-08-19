Geraghty Named WKRC News Director

Tim Geraghty, senior director of news at Orlando cable net News 13, has been tapped for the news director position at Sinclair Broadcast Group’s WKRC Cincinnati. Geraghty’s newsroom experience also includes WTVJ Miami, WZZM Grand Rapids and KXTV Sacramento.

“We are fortunate to have attracted someone of Tim Geraghty’s caliber,” says Jon Lawhead, WKRC GM and Sinclair group manager. “He brings major market experience to the job combined with sharp instincts, passion for our industry, as well as service to the community. I’m excited to welcome him to Sinclair Broadcasting and to the Tri-State.”

WKRC is a CBS affiliate in DMA No. 36.