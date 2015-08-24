Maker Studios Content Chief McPherson Departs

Erin McPherson, chief content officer at Maker Studios, has left the Disney-owned network. She joined Maker in November 2013.

VideoInk initially reported McPherson's departure. A Maker spokesperson confirmed her exit and would not add specifics other than calling it a "mutual agreement" with the company.

"Maker does not have any immediate plans to replace her role," added the spokesperson.

Prior to joining Maker, McPherson had been programming chief at Yahoo.

Disney acquired Maker Studios in 2014.