Midseason 2022 TV Premiere Dates

Fox's 'Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer'

From the returns of Law & Order and Joe Millionaire to the series premiere of The Cleaning Lady, Next TV has all the midseason and winter 2022 TV premieres.

Broadcast sees the return of long-running Law & Order, which first ran from 1990 to 20210, to the NBC lineup. Also returning -- in a revamped format -- is Joe Millionaire. Millionaire, known this season as Joe Millionaire: for Richer or Poorer, first aired in 2003.

On the cable front, The Righteous Gemstones returns for season two on HBO. The series was renewed back in 2019. The sophomore effort of Euphoria also debuts on HBO.

Take a look at the listings below.

January

Monday, January 3

The Bachelor (ABC)

Kenan (NBC)

That's My Jam (NBC)

The Cleaning Lady (Fox, series premiere)

Tuesday, January 4

Abbott Elementary (ABC, regular time slot premiere)

American Auto (NBC, 8 p.m., official series premiere)

Grand Crew (NBC, 8:30 p.m., official series premiere)

This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)

New Amsterdam (NBC, 10 p.m.)

Wednesday, January 5

Good Sam (CBS, series premiere)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

I Can See Your Voice (Fox)

Next Level Chef (Fox, regular day/time slot)

Thursday, January 6

Indivisible — Healing Hate (Paramount Plus, documentary series premiere)

Women of the Movement (ABC, limited series premiere)

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox)

Battlebots (Discovery)

Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure (Peacock)

Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount Plus)

Friday, January 7

Undercover Boss (CBS)

The Tender Bar (Amazon Prime Video)

Search Party (HBO Max)

Johnny Test (Netflix)

El Deafo (Apple TV Plus)

Saturday, January 8

A Discovery of Witches (Sundance Now)

Sunday, January 9

Call Me Kat (Fox)

Pivoting (Fox)

Euphoria (HBO)

The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)

Tuesday, January 11

Naomi (The CW, series premiere)

I'm Your Man (Hulu)

Wednesday, January 12

The Price Is Right (CBS, primetime special)

Eternals (Disney Plus)

Cheer (Netflix)

Thursday, January 13

Call Me Kat (Fox, regular day/time premiere)

Pivoting (Fox, regular day/time premiere)

Wednesday, January 19

The Price Is Right (CBS, primetime special)

Monday, January 24

Promised Land (ABC, series premiere)

Wednesday, January 26

Let's Make a Deal (CBS, primetime special)

Sunday, January 30

Monarch (Fox)

Morena Baccarin as Elena Federova and Ryan Michelle Bathe as Val in NBC's 'The Endgame' (Image credit: Eric Liebowitz/NBC)

February

Wednesday, February 2

Celebrity Big Brother (CBS)

Friday, February 4

Winter Olympics (NBC)

Sunday, February 13

Super Bowl (NBC)

Monday, February 21

The Endgame (NBC)

Thursday, February 24

Law & Order (NBC)

March

Tuesday, March 8

The Thing About Pam (NBC)

Wednesday, March 9

Survivor (CBS)

Tuesday, March 15

Young Rock (NBC)

Mr. Mayor (NBC)

April

Sunday, April 3

CMT Music Awards (CBS)