Midseason 2022 TV Premiere Dates
By Staff published
Your guide to TV series premiering midseason
From the returns of Law & Order and Joe Millionaire to the series premiere of The Cleaning Lady, Next TV has all the midseason and winter 2022 TV premieres.
Broadcast sees the return of long-running Law & Order, which first ran from 1990 to 20210, to the NBC lineup. Also returning -- in a revamped format -- is Joe Millionaire. Millionaire, known this season as Joe Millionaire: for Richer or Poorer, first aired in 2003.
On the cable front, The Righteous Gemstones returns for season two on HBO. The series was renewed back in 2019. The sophomore effort of Euphoria also debuts on HBO.
Take a look at the listings below.
January
Monday, January 3
The Bachelor (ABC)
Kenan (NBC)
That's My Jam (NBC)
The Cleaning Lady (Fox, series premiere)
Tuesday, January 4
Abbott Elementary (ABC, regular time slot premiere)
American Auto (NBC, 8 p.m., official series premiere)
Grand Crew (NBC, 8:30 p.m., official series premiere)
This Is Us (NBC, 9 p.m.)
New Amsterdam (NBC, 10 p.m.)
Wednesday, January 5
Good Sam (CBS, series premiere)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
I Can See Your Voice (Fox)
Next Level Chef (Fox, regular day/time slot)
Thursday, January 6
Indivisible — Healing Hate (Paramount Plus, documentary series premiere)
Women of the Movement (ABC, limited series premiere)
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer (Fox)
Battlebots (Discovery)
Joe Montana: Cool Under Pressure (Peacock)
Star Trek: Prodigy (Paramount Plus)
Friday, January 7
Undercover Boss (CBS)
The Tender Bar (Amazon Prime Video)
Search Party (HBO Max)
Johnny Test (Netflix)
El Deafo (Apple TV Plus)
Saturday, January 8
A Discovery of Witches (Sundance Now)
Sunday, January 9
Call Me Kat (Fox)
Pivoting (Fox)
Euphoria (HBO)
The Righteous Gemstones (HBO)
Tuesday, January 11
Naomi (The CW, series premiere)
I'm Your Man (Hulu)
Wednesday, January 12
The Price Is Right (CBS, primetime special)
Eternals (Disney Plus)
Cheer (Netflix)
Thursday, January 13
Call Me Kat (Fox, regular day/time premiere)
Pivoting (Fox, regular day/time premiere)
Wednesday, January 19
The Price Is Right (CBS, primetime special)
Monday, January 24
Promised Land (ABC, series premiere)
Wednesday, January 26
Let's Make a Deal (CBS, primetime special)
Sunday, January 30
Monarch (Fox)
February
Wednesday, February 2
Celebrity Big Brother (CBS)
Friday, February 4
Winter Olympics (NBC)
Sunday, February 13
Super Bowl (NBC)
Monday, February 21
The Endgame (NBC)
Thursday, February 24
Law & Order (NBC)
March
Tuesday, March 8
The Thing About Pam (NBC)
Wednesday, March 9
Survivor (CBS)
Tuesday, March 15
Young Rock (NBC)
Mr. Mayor (NBC)
April
Sunday, April 3
CMT Music Awards (CBS)
The smarter way to stay on top of the streaming and OTT industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.