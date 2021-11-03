Fox Brings Back 'Joe Millionaire' with New Reality Show Twist

Fox is bringing back the infamous reality show Joe Millionaire with a new twist.

In Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, women will try to win a date from one of two bachelors. One of them is a millionaire, while the other is not.

The new series will have its premiere in January, Fox said.

The show is from Fox Alternative Entertainment and produced by SallyAnn Salsano of 495 productions. Salsano is probably best known for producing Jersey Shore.

Also: Jon Hamm Animated Comedy ‘Grimsburg’ Ordered at Fox

“This revival of Joe Millionaire represents a potent combination: one of the most innovative and popular dating shows of all time with SallyAnn Salsano, who ranks among the most fearless producers in the business,” said Rob Wade, president, alternative entertainment & specials at Fox Entertainment. “I’ve long admired Joe Millionaire for its daring premise, and since the moment I joined Fox, I’ve wanted to bring it back in the spotlight in a whole new way for both new viewers and fans of the original.”

The original Joe Millionaire was one of the highest rated unscripted shows ever when it debuted in 2003. Its season one finale remained the most-watched unscripted entertainment series telecast in 20 years (excluding NFL post game shows).

After its linear telecast, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer will be available on Fox Entertainment’s free streaming platform Tubi. The original first season of Joe Millionaire will also be available on Tubi starting Wednesday.