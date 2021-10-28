Jon Hamm Animated Comedy ‘Grimsburg’ Ordered at Fox

Fox has ordered the animated comedy Grimsburg, starring and executive produced by Jon Hamm. The show will premiere in 2023. Bento Box Entertainment will produce.

Hamm played Don Draper in Mad Men.

Catlan McClelland and Matthew Schlissel created Grimsburg. It sees detective Marvin Flute, voiced by Hamm, trying to figure out his family.

“As we continue to expand our animation brand beyond family comedies, Grimsburg’s wildly funny, bizarre and inventive take on the crime genre makes it the perfect next generation Fox comedy,” said Michael Thorn, president of Fox Entertainment. “And with Jon Hamm front and center as Marvin Flute, the deeply troubled detective with very eclectic taste and opinions, we believe this may finally be Hamm’s breakout role as a leading man.”

Flute finds himself back in Grimsburg, aiming to redeem himself with the ex-wife he never stopped loving, and getting to know the son he never really knew.

“I am very excited to be involved in the Fox animation universe, a universe I have been actively watching since the early ‘90s,” said Hamm. “The opportunity to get to bring a project like Grimsburg to life that is so particular and unique, and to work with its incredibly imaginative and hilarious creators is one I can’t wait to get started with.”

Chadd Gindin is the showrunner on Grimsburg. He executive produces with Gail Berman and Hend Baghdady of The Jackal Group and Connie Tavel.

“The mystery is solved, Grimsburg is a thoroughly original and comedic take on the small-town crime show trope with a mix of the insatiable Jon Hamm and head-spinning plot twists and turns,” said Berman. “Fox, Bento Box and Grimsburg’s genius creators, Catlan and Matthew are taking the animation genre to new heights under the wise leadership of our brilliant showrunner Chadd Gindin in this eccentric comedy with a broad appeal. We are thrilled to be a part of this great team.”

Hamm is currently in production on film Maggie Moore(s), in which he will star opposite Tina Fey. The film is being directed by John Slattery. Hamm's TV work includes Netflix's Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt and narrating Amazon's football docuseries All or Nothing.