'Housebroken' Gets Second Season on Fox

Fox has renewed animated comedy Housebroken, about pets and stray animals in the neighborhood, working out issues inside and outside their therapy group, for season two. Lisa Kudrow, Clea DuVall, Nat Faxon, Will Forte and Tony Hale are in the voice cast.

Gabrielle Allen, Jennifer Crittenden and Clea DuVall created the show.

“Housebroken has quickly established itself as an important part of Animation Domination,” said Michael Thorn, president, entertainment, Fox Entertainment. “In fact, the only animals funnier than our own pets are the members of Housebroken’s incredibly talented cast. Gabrielle, Jennifer and Clea have delivered big comedy and surprising characters, using this wonderful group of animals to make fun of the neuroses in all of us. Bento, Kapital and Fox look forward to many more hilarious episodes featuring this amazing ensemble.”

The show sees poodle Honey (Kudrow) open her living room for the group to come and support the other animals.

Sharon Horgan, Jason Mantzoukas and Sam Richardson are also in the voice cast.

Housebroken is produced by Kapital Entertainment and Fox Entertainment. Allan, Crittenden and DuVall executive produce with Horgan, Clelia Mountford, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor.

The series is animated by Bento Box Entertainment.