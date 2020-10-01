All of ‘Mad Men’ Available on AMC+

All seven seasons of AMC hit drama Mad Men are available commercial-free on AMC+, AMC Networks’ new streaming bundle. The lineup on AMC+ is composed of original programming from across AMC Networks, which includes AMC, IFC, BBC America, WE TV and SundanceTV, among others. Programs include The Walking Dead, Killing Eve, Portlandia and Creepshow.

An AMC+ subscription is available to Amazon Prime Video Channels, Apple TV Channels, Comcast Xfinity, DISH and Sling TV customers. The first season of Gangs of London, new limited series The Salisbury Poisonings, The Walking Dead episode 1016, The Walking Dead: World Beyond and AMC’s new anthology Soulmates debut exclusively on the service October 1.

Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV Channels charge $8.99 monthly for AMC+, while other providers may set a different price.

Man Men was on AMC 2007 to 2015. Set in 1960s New York, it follows the lives of the ruthlessly competitive men and women of Madison Avenue advertising. The show won 16 Emmy Awards. Jon Hamm (Don Draper) leads the cast, which includes January Jones (Betty Francis/Betty Draper), Vincent Kartheiser (Pete Campbell), Elisabeth Moss (Peggy Olson), Christina Hendricks (Joan Harris/Joan Holloway), John Slattery (Roger Sterling), Aaron Staton (Ken Cosgrove) and Rich Sommer (Harry Crane).

Mad Men was produced by Lionsgate in association with AMC. The series was created by Matthew Weiner. Additional executive producers include Scott Hornbacher, André & Maria Jacquemetton and Janet Leahy.