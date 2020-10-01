AMC Plus Now Available Via Apple, Prime Video

AMC Networks said that it has increased the distribution of its AMC Plus ad-free subscription service by making it available through Prime Video and Apple TV for $8.99 a month.

AMC Plus was launched in June with Comcast/Xfinity and added Dish and Sling TV in July.

Subscribers to AMC Plus get access to new and library content, including early access to AMC originals such as The Walking Dead universe and other programming from AMC’s linear networks and its streaming services Shudder, Sundance Now and IFC Films Unlimited.

New series including Soulmates, Gangs of London and The Salisbury Poisonings are exclusively on AMC Plus months ahead of their debuts on linear channels. Soulmates premieres Oct. 1 on AMC Plus.

A new linear channel featuring AMC programming and movies is also part of the AMC Plus bundle.

On Apple TV channels and Prime Video Channels, AMC Plus also includes access to the live, linear, ad-supported channels AMC, BBC America, IFC and SundanceTV, in addition to the expansive on demand libraries available through these services.